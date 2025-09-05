UPSSSC PET-2025: Spl buses, trains for 2.22 lakh candidates in Prayagraj region

Robust transport arrangements have been made across the state, including in Prayagraj region, to facilitate smooth travel for lakhs of candidates, in preparation for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)-2025 being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). For representation only (HT File Photo)

The UPSSSC PET 2025 is scheduled to be held in two shifts across 1,479 centres in 48 districts of the state for over 25 lakh candidates on September 6 and 7.

Both the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and Railways have released dedicated transport plans for candidates appearing in the exam in and from Prayagraj.

In all, 1,26,089 candidates are scheduled to depart from Prayagraj, Mirzapur, and Pratapgarh for the upcoming examination. Meanwhile, 96,480 candidates from Ballia, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, and Pratapgarh are expected to arrive in these cities, officials said.

To manage the heavy movement of examinees, 520 buses will be deployed by the regional transport office of Prayagraj, according to regional manager Ravindra Kumar Singh. Additional bus trips will be arranged depending on real-time demand, and contracted buses will also be pressed into service if needed, he added.

In PET 2025, the transport department has implemented special measures to ensure smooth and efficient transit for both passengers and exam candidates.

Jaykant Prasad, assistant regional manager of the Civil Lines Depot, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the duration of the examination period. More buses will be operated from the depot, and contracted vehicles will also be utilised.

24x7 help desks will be set up at bus stations, with staff working in shifts. Coordination with police and district administration has been emphasised to maintain traffic and crowd control. All available buses will be deployed, and no drivers or conductors will be granted leave during this period. Each bus will carry a route-specific signboard for clarity and organisation.

Given the massive number of examinees, special emphasis is being placed on security and crowd management. Alongside the Roadways department, Indian Railways is also making preparations.

According to Shashikant Tripathi, CPRO of North Central Railway (NCR), on-demand special trains will be operated if crowds swell beyond normal capacity. At major stations such as Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur, Aligarh, Tundla, Dadri, and others, three train rakes will be kept on standby, while one to three rakes will be reserved at other key stations.

Railway authorities have designated officials at all major stations, including Prayagraj Junction, to monitor crowd levels and send real-time reports, based on which special trains will be deployed.

Additionally, the district administration is ensuring cross-departmental coordination to handle any possible situation. Special surveillance is being maintained on social media to curb the spread of rumors.