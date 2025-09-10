Uttarakhand: 2 killed, 17 injured as bus overturns in Tehri district

The bus was travelling from Ghansali to Rishikesh and overturned near Nagni village, around 15 km from Chamba in Uttarakhand, police said
Mussoorie: Two people were killed and 17 others injured on Wednesday after a bus travelling from Ghansali to Rishikesh overturned near Nagni village, around 15 km from Chamba in Uttarakhand, police said.
According to the police, the bus, which was carrying 23 passengers, skidded off the road and overturned.
Locals joined rescue operations alongside teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district police, and the fire brigade.
A police officer aware of the development said that 17 passengers sustained severe injuries and were referred to higher medical centres for specialised treatment, while the remaining were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khadi, Tehri district.