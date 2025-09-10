Uttarakhand: 2 killed, 17 injured as bus overturns in Tehri district

Mussoorie: Two people were killed and 17 others injured on Wednesday after a bus travelling from Ghansali to Rishikesh overturned near Nagni village, around 15 km from Chamba in Uttarakhand, police said. Locals joined rescue operations alongside teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district police, and the fire brigade. (Representative photo)

According to the police, the bus, which was carrying 23 passengers, skidded off the road and overturned.

Locals joined rescue operations alongside teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district police, and the fire brigade.

A police officer aware of the development said that 17 passengers sustained severe injuries and were referred to higher medical centres for specialised treatment, while the remaining were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khadi, Tehri district.

Also Read: 12 feared killed in Uttarakhand accident as rain sparks hill havoc

“Preliminary investigations suggest the bus lost balance on a sharp curve, though a detailed probe is under way,” the officer said.

Additional district magistrate A.K. Singh, who visited the CHC to review treatment arrangements, said medical teams had been instructed to ensure proper care.

“The administration has assured the families of the deceased of all possible assistance,” Singh said.