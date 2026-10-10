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Varanasi gears up for IAF’s 94th anniversary air show; meat shops shut, special safety in place

The main air shows are scheduled for October 22, 23, and 25, with October 26 designated as a reserve (standby) day.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 07:56:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, VARANASI
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The Varanasi municipal administration is ramping up preparations for the upcoming ‘Aerial Display-2026,’ a grand event marking the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) 94th anniversary. As the state government has officially designated the show a ‘State Event,’ local authorities are implementing strict safety protocols to ensure the success of the celebrations, which will see fighter jets performing over NaMo Ghat.

Indian Air Force advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during an air show organised by the IAF at the airport in Srinagar. (File)
Indian Air Force advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during an air show organised by the IAF at the airport in Srinagar. (File)

The main air shows are scheduled for October 22, 23, and 25, with October 26 designated as a reserve (standby) day.

To mitigate the risk of bird strikes, a critical safety concern for fighter jets, the Varanasi Nagar Nigam has ordered the complete closure of all meat and fish shops within a 20 to 30-kilometer radius of NaMo Ghat. This restriction will be enforced from October 19 until the event concludes on October 25.

Alongside the trade restrictions, the Municipal Corporation is launching a targeted cleanliness drive from October 20 to 26 to actively manage and reduce bird activity in the city and around the event venue.

Municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal emphasised that comprehensive security and administrative arrangements are being prioritised to ensure the event proceeds safely. Addressing concerns regarding the expected massive crowds at the Ganga ghats, the administration is identifying deep-water zones in the Ganges. Effective barricading, accompanied by warning signboards, is being installed to prevent spectators from accidentally entering dangerous areas of the river.

“This aerial display by the Indian Air Force is a magnificent event and a matter of great pride for Varanasi,” said Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal.

 
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