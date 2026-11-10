Wild water buffaloes in Dudhwa: Separate predator-proof enclosure to come up before reintroduction

Under the proposed reintroduction programme of water buffaloes, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) authorities are contemplating building a separate enclosure in an area of 40 to 50 hectare for these animals inside Dudhwa before they arrive from Assam.

Rhinos in Dudhwa (HT PHoto)

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Earlier, these water buffaloes were planned to be accommodated in the existing fenced rhino enclosure.

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However, in the course of discussions with experts over the water buffaloes rehabilitation, the risk of tiger attacks in the area was seriously felt.

In the past, movement of tigers in the rhino area have been reported and some incidents of attacks upon rhinos by tigers have also come to light. In view of this risk, a decision to develop a separate and predator-proof enclosure for the wild water buffaloes was taken by the authorities.

Field director (FD), DTR and chief conservator of forests (CCF) Dr H Rajamohan told Hindustan Times that “a safe enclosure measuring about 40 to 50 hectares near RRA-1 and RRA-2 would be developed to house the water buffaloes, which are to be brought from Assam.”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about the timing of their re-introduction in Dudhwa, Rajamohan said a meeting with experts to discuss the matter was scheduled in the next few weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about the timing of their re-introduction in Dudhwa, Rajamohan said a meeting with experts to discuss the matter was scheduled in the next few weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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He added studies were in progress to ascertain if the current season in terms of their food was suited to them after their re-introduction and if they will acclimatise here in the prevailing season.

Wild water buffaloes, locally known as ‘aranya bhainsa’, disappeared from Dudhwa’s forests nearly four decades ago.

The proposed initiative aims to reintroduce the species in its former habitat and restore its presence in the Terai ecosystem.

Rhino release delayed due to heavy rain

The release of two more rhinos into open Dudhwa forests from their existing fenced enclosure has been delayed due to heavy rain.

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As part of strengthening gene pool among Dudhwa rhinos, DTR administration had decided to free 10 rhinos from their fenced enclosure and release them into open forests.

Dudhwa has 53 rhinos as per their last count.

Among these, eight rhinos were set free last year in different phases while the remaining two are scheduled to be released this year.

Rajamohan told Hindustan Times that heavy rain this year had delayed the release programme as the area remains water-logged.

He expressed hope that the two rhinos would be released by the last week of January or first week of Feb next year.