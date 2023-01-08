Winter vacation extended by a week, now Gurugram schools to open on Jan 16

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has extended the winter vacation in schools (up to Class 8) by a week in view of the extreme cold and foggy conditions. The winter vacation commenced on December 25 and was to end on January 8, said officials.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Saturday said that the state education board issued a circular to extend the winter break due to the extreme weather conditions. “All private and government schools will remain closed until January 15 and physical classes will be organised for only board students. A few schools want to conduct online classes starting Monday,” he said.

The city recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

In the circular issued to schools on Saturday, the winter vacation has been extended till January 15 for up to Class 8, while students of classes 9 to 12 will attend their classes from January 9 with a revised 9am timing.

Rashmi Malik, principal of Salwan Public School, said that they will hold classes between 9am and 1pm as final exams are approaching. “The board students will attend physical classes and for Class 9 and 11, we will have remedial classes,” she said.

Kartikay Saini, chairman of Scottish High International School, said that they have extended the winter vacation in accordance with the order. “Due to severe cold and fog, the school will remain closed until January 15 for all classes except board students,” he said.

Rohit Mann, director, Lancers International School, said that the district administration’s directive of closing schools due to a drop in temperatures will be followed. “The students now have an extended break. Having a sizeable expat population requires us to close early for Christmas and hence we had planned to open early in January,” he said.

Kunal Bhadoo, director of Kunskapsskolan Schools said, “While it’s prudent to extend the break in view of the extreme cold weather conditions, schools with temperature-controlled environments should be given flexibility to decide on their own. An advisory rather than a directive in this regard is a better option,” he said.

