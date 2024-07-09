Woman Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

A woman Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Tuesday, said police. Police said that they have also recovered two rifles from the encoutner spot, and a search of the jungle is in progress. (Representational image)

The deceased Maoist is yet to be identified.

Kanker superintendent of police (SP) Kalyan Elesela said that the encounter took place in a forest near Binagunda village under Chhote Bethiya area.

“A team of security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Border Security Force (BSF) was out for an anti-naxal drive and search operation following an input that Maoists were camping near Binagunda village. The Maoists started firing and an encounter started,” said the SP.

“After the firing stopped, a search operation was conducted in which the body of a female Maoist, a .303 rifle and a .315 bore rifle were recovered from the spot,” Elesela added.

He further said that it seems that the deceased Maoist was working with the PLGA (Peoples’ Liberation Guerrilla Army) no. 5.

“The process of identification of the deceased and search operation in the nearby area is going on,” the SP added.

A total of 139 Maoists were gunned down by the security forces in Chhattisgarh till now in 2024. Of them, 137 Maoists were killed in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Kanker, while two others were gunned down in Dhamtari district, under the Raipur division