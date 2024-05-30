 Woman robbed of cash, jewellery in Kaushambi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman robbed of cash, jewellery in Kaushambi

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 30, 2024 08:12 PM IST

Unidentified bike borne miscreants looted cash ₹49,000 and jewellery from a woman in broad daylight under Manjhanpur police station of Kaushambi on Thursday.

Unidentified bike borne miscreants looted cash 49,000 and jewellery from a woman in broad daylight under Manjhanpur police station of Kaushambi on Thursday.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The miscreants snatched earrings resulting in injuries to the woman. Police reached the spot after receiving information and admitted the woman to the hospital. An FIR had been registered and teams have been formed to trace and arrest the looters, police said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Circle officer Manjhanpur Satyendra Tiwari said a resident of Kaini village, Sarla Srivastava,,had withdrawn cash 49,000 from State Bank branch at Manjhanpur. She reached the crossing of her village in a battery rickshaw.

Whie she was walking towards her home, three miscreants on a bike came from behind and snatched her bag containing the cash. The looters also snatched her earrings. Locals rushed to the spot, but the miscreants had fled by then.

Several police teams have been roped in to identify and nab the culprits. Help of CCTV cameras in the vicinity is being taken to identify the looters, Tiwari added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Woman robbed of cash, jewellery in Kaushambi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On