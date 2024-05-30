Woman robbed of cash, jewellery in Kaushambi

Unidentified bike borne miscreants looted cash ₹49,000 and jewellery from a woman in broad daylight under Manjhanpur police station of Kaushambi on Thursday. (Pic for representation)

The miscreants snatched earrings resulting in injuries to the woman. Police reached the spot after receiving information and admitted the woman to the hospital. An FIR had been registered and teams have been formed to trace and arrest the looters, police said.

Circle officer Manjhanpur Satyendra Tiwari said a resident of Kaini village, Sarla Srivastava,,had withdrawn cash ₹49,000 from State Bank branch at Manjhanpur. She reached the crossing of her village in a battery rickshaw.

Whie she was walking towards her home, three miscreants on a bike came from behind and snatched her bag containing the cash. The looters also snatched her earrings. Locals rushed to the spot, but the miscreants had fled by then.

Several police teams have been roped in to identify and nab the culprits. Help of CCTV cameras in the vicinity is being taken to identify the looters, Tiwari added.