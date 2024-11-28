Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yogi unveils Rani Durgavati statue in Banda

ByHT Correspondent, Jhansi
Nov 28, 2024 08:13 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of Gond queen Rani Durgavati in Banda and visited BJP leader Chandrshekhar Tiwari's home to offer condolences.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of Gond queen Rani Durgavati at the main gate of the Rani Durgavati Medical College, in Banda, on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

The chief minister’s visit also included a personal touch as he visited the ancestral home of Telangana BJP in-charge Chandrshekhar Tiwari to offer condolences on the loss of Tiwari’s mother.

BJP’s local district president Sanjay Singh said after the unveiling, the chief minister will visit Mahua village in Banda district and later travel to Chitrakoot district.

Water resources minister Swatantra Dev Singh; minister of state for water resources, Ramkesh Nishad; and district panchayat president Sunil Singh Patel were present on the occasion.

Rani Durgavati, a medieval era queen of Gondwana, is known for defending her kingdom against the Mughal Empire.

HTC

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On