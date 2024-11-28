Yogi unveils Rani Durgavati statue in Banda

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of Gond queen Rani Durgavati at the main gate of the Rani Durgavati Medical College, in Banda, on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

The chief minister’s visit also included a personal touch as he visited the ancestral home of Telangana BJP in-charge Chandrshekhar Tiwari to offer condolences on the loss of Tiwari’s mother.

BJP’s local district president Sanjay Singh said after the unveiling, the chief minister will visit Mahua village in Banda district and later travel to Chitrakoot district.

Water resources minister Swatantra Dev Singh; minister of state for water resources, Ramkesh Nishad; and district panchayat president Sunil Singh Patel were present on the occasion.

Rani Durgavati, a medieval era queen of Gondwana, is known for defending her kingdom against the Mughal Empire.

HTC