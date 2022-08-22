14-yr-old shot dead for refusal to deliver liquor
Arvind Kumar, SHO of Krishnagarh police station, confirmed the incident but disputed the liquor angle.
A 14-year-old boy was shot dead, allegedly by liquor smugglers, in a village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Monday after he refused to deliver a liquor consignment as ordered by them, according to the minor’s younger brother who was accompanying him at the time.
The incident took place at Chotki Itahna village under Krishnagarh police station limits on Monday afternoon when the two brothers were going to their field.
According to the younger brother, four residents of the same village asked them to carry a liquor stock to a particular place. When they refused, one of them shot the 14-year-old while the younger sibling managed to escape. After committing the crime, the miscreants, all in their early 20s, escaped on a motor cycle.
The victim was rushed to a private clinic where he died during treatment.
Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Krishnagarh police station, confirmed the incident but disputed the liquor angle. “It seems there was an enmity between both the parties, which led to this incident,” he said.
Bhojpur superintendent of police (SP) Sanjay Kumar Singh said the local police has arrested one person and were questioning him.
No FIR has been lodged so far, the SP said.
-
OPD services paralysed across Bihar as MBBS interns go on strike over stipend
Out-patient department (OPD) services across nine government medical colleges in Bihar were paralysed, either partially or fully, as nearly 1,000 MBBS interns went on a strike on Monday, demanding a hike in monthly stipend. The protest has posed the first big administrative challenge for Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who also handles the health portfolio, as the interns threatened that would intensify their protest and continue with their strike till the government heeds their demands.
-
Bihar man who beheaded his wife, toddler daughter arrested from Mumbai
A 35-year-old man from Madhepura in Bihar, who had allegedly beheaded Mohammed Zibrahil's wife and two-year-old daughter earlier this month, has been arrested from Mumbai, police said on Monday. “Acting on a tip-off, our team reached Mumbai and apprehended the accused, who was working as a labourer at a construction site of Mumbai Metro in Nagpada area,” Madhepura superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar told reporters on Monday. According to police, Zibrahil showed no remorse after his arrest.
-
Four friends returning from birthday party die in road accident in Gurugram
Four friends — two students and two private company employees – were killed and one other was seriously injured after their car was hit from behind by a bus, allegedly speeding, in Khetawas village on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road on Monday, police said. An FIR has been registered against the bus driver at Farrukhnagar Police Station.
-
Delhi: Man rapes & kills minor, mutilates her face. She saw him with her mom
A man was arrested in Delhi for kidnapping, raping and murdering a minor girl after she saw him in a compromising position with her mother with whom he was in a relationship. Police said the man – a butcher – also confessed to have mutilated the minor's face and hid her body after raping and murdering her. Deputy commissioner of police Shweta Chauhan said the man used to visit the victim's house.
-
Man puts up banner to alert motorists of 8-foot deep pothole in Thane
A 45-year-old man from Thane put up a board to alert motorists of a portion of the Gurudwara service road that caved in eight feet deep in Thane's Naupada locality on Monday morning. Rahul Pingle, who lives in the area, placed a banner next to the caved-in part of the road so that motorists don't fall into it and lead to accidents.
