81.79% pass Bihar matric exam; girls excel to notch top slots

Girls outperformed boys both in terms of the number of examinees as well as the number of them passing the Bihar secondary board examination. Two girls were also joint toppers, while there were four among the five students in top five. Students celebrate in Patna after results of Bihar Board Class 10th matriculation exam was declared on Sunday (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The results of the examination, conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board, was announced on Sunday by education minister Sunil Kumar.

In the top 10, there are 57 girls. In the top five, there are 13 students and 126 from 6-10.

Pushpanjali from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay (Jamui) and Sabreen Parveen from Higher Secondary School (Chhurahi, Vaishali) are joint toppers with 492/500 marks (98.2%). There were only three students from Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalay among the 139 in top 10.

The second position went to Nahid Sultana from High School (Banwariiur, Begusarai), while the third position was shared by Anupa Kumari from Secondary School (Kharahana, Buxar) and Om Kumar from BSS High School (Rajwara, Begusarai). There were three students tied on the 4th rank and five on the fifth.

Of 15,10,928 students - 7,84,871 girls and 7,26,057 boys - who took the board exams, 12,35,743 (81.79%) cleared the exams. The number of girls passing the exam was 6,34,353 (80.82%), while that of boys was 6,01,390 (82.82%).

Among the 4,43,723 first division holders, however, there were more boys (2,34,501) than girls (2,09,222), but among those passing with second division, there were more girls (2,50,500) than boys (2,25,011). The overall pass percentage (81.79%) is less than the last two years, as it was 82.11% in 2025 and 82.91% in 2024.

From a stage in 2005 when the number of girls was less than half (just 1.60-lakh), Bihar has moved beyond gender parity both in terms of number of girls taking the board exams, and the number of girls passing the examination.

“The pass percentage of girls was better in intermediate also and now it has repeated in matric,” said the education minister, commending the board for coming out with results so early yet again due to use of technology.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said the results had been released in the quickest time of just 28 days after the exam, as the evaluation had started on March 2 only, while the exams were over on February 25.

“Both intermediate and matric results have been released in March itself, which is earlier than other school boards in the country,” he added.

The candidates desirous of scrutiny of their answer books can apply online from April 1-7. Kishor said detailed information regarding it would be shared later on.

The candidates can also submit online applications for special matric exam and compartmental exam from April 1-7. “The results of these exams is targeted to be published by May 31 so that the students don’t lose a year,” he added.

The prize money has been doubled for the for top 10-rank holders. While the toppers will get ₹2 lakh, the second rankers will get ₹1.5 lakh each and third-rank holders ₹1 lakh each. Those ranked 4-10 will get ₹20,000 each . Besides, all of them will get a laptop, medal and certificate.

The board has also enhanced the amount for Deshratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Merit Scholarship and each student in the top 10 will get ₹2,000/month for two years to pursue their higher secondary in any government-recognised institution.