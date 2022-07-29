After HC nudge, NHAI invites bids for 6-six lane bridge on Ganga, 9th in Patna

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids floated a tender to build a 14.52 kilometres long six-lane bridge across the river Ganga between Sherpur of Danapur and Dighwara in Saran district, the ninth such bridge in Patna district on the river that cuts Bihar into two halves, officials said.

The NHAI has allocated ₹4994.79 crore to construct a 9.45-km-long bridge along with 5.07-km-long approach road. The upcoming bridge, scheduled to be completed within the next three years, will have ramps at Gangahara in the riverine areas between the streams of Ganga.

The tender was floated on Thursday, days after NHAI chairman Alka Upadhyay attended the hearing of a related case in the chamber of Patna High Court chief justice Sanjay Karol and assured of prompt action to resolve the issues hampering the execution of all national highway projects in Bihar.

Patna HC has been hearing a batch of public interest litigations (PILs) over inordinate delay in implementation of almost all the projects being taken up by the NHAI in the state. The Patna-Gaya-Dobhi stretch of the NH 80 is still incomplete even though the NHAI had awarded work on the 127-km-long stretch in as early as 2014. Upadhyay assured the bench that Patna-Dobhi section of NH would be complete by March next year.

Bihar’s road construction minister Nitin Nabin said the NHAI would complete the tender evaluation process for the newest bridge and award of the work to the eligible construction company by September-end. “We have already acquired the required land for the purpose of building the approach roads on both Patna and Saran sides,” said the minister, adding that about two-and-a-half years would be given to the contractor to build the bridge.

Once complete, the Sherpur-Dighwara section would be the 9th bridge across the river Ganga in Patna. Mokama has one road-cum-rail bridge while another four-lane bridge is under construction parallel to the existing one. Another four-lane bridge is being constructed between Bakhtiarpur and Tajpur. A six-lane bridge is coming up between Kachhi Dargah in Patna City to Bidupur in Vaishali. A four-lane bridge is being built parallel to Gandhi Setu. The NHAI has proposed to build another six-lane bridge parallel to JP Setu.

Danapur diara to come on road network

“The Sherpur-Dighwara stretch of the bridge is crucial for the road construction department (RCD), which is developing it as part of the outer ring road of Patna totalling 137 km in length. For the first time, about six panchayats of Danapur diara (riverine areas), which remained cut-off from the land due to streams of Ganga for decades, would be brought on the road network,” said an executive engineer of the RCD, adding that there will be two ramps of the bridge falling on diara near Gangahara.

