Amawaman lake set for Bihar’s first parasailing facility
In a first in Bihar, West Champaran district is set to introduce parasailing and other adventurous water sports in Amawaman lake along national highway following its successful trial on Sunday, said officials.
Speaking to HT on Monday, district magistrate (DM) Kundan Kumar described Amawaman, an oxbow lake spread over 400 acres along NH 727 near Madhopur, as “Gateway of West Champaran” and said several adventurous water sports activities such as parasailing, motor boats, kayaks, peddle boats and jet ski would soon be introduced.
“We are waiting for some other equipment and paraphernalia to arrive here from the United States, New Zealand and Japan before the grand opening. In the meantime, parasailing trials were conducted in Amwaman on Sunday, which is first of its kind activity in Bihar. This imported modern boat arrived this week only,” said Kumar.
Located about 200 km from state capital Patna, Amawaman lake is currently used for immersion of idols of Goddess Saraswati and Durga.
West Champaran a tourist hub, blessed as it is with numerous Buddhist and Gandhian landmarks, besides Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR).
“In a bid to increase the footfall and provide comfort to the tourists, Amawaman will have provisions for changing rooms, ticket counters and midway relief facilities, among other amenities,” said DM Kumar, adding that the total project cost was around ₹14 crore.
Traffic police data: None caught driving drunk in Prayagraj so far
Among the 80,000 traffic violators caught and fined/challaned by traffic cops so far this year, not a single case of drunken driving has been reported in the city, claims Prayagraj traffic police data. The violation carries hefty fine of up to ₹10,000. This year, traffic cops have issued challans to 80,000 vehicles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, for different reasons. Even those talking on phone while driving could not escape the cameras of traffic cops.
Congress’ dilemma: Going solo or fighting in alliance in civic polls
The Maharashtra unit of Congress seems to be divided on whether the party should go it alone in the local body elections or fight in an alliance with its Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi partners - Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party. On Monday, senior Congress leaders put forth divergent views on this matter at a meeting of the 'extended state executive' of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Delhi gets new lieutenant governor: Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena?
Vinai Kumar Saxena will be the new lieutenant governor of Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind's office announced on Monday. “The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his duties," the President's press secretary, Ajay Kumar Singh, said in a statement.
AAP MLA, wife & son get 3 years in jail for assaulting kin’s family
An AAP MLA was sentenced to three years in jail along with three others, including Singh's wife and son, for assaulting Paramjit Kaur family over 11 years ago. Besides Singh, those who were sentenced but given bail are his wife Rupinder Kaur, son Rahul and another person, Parminder Singh. The complainant had accused Singh and his family of assaulting her family.
Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor after Anil Bajial’s exit
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday accepted Anil Baijal's resignation and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the next lieutenant governor of Delhi. A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Saxena's appointment as the Lt-governor of the National Capital Territory will be effective from the date of he assumed charge of his office. G) Anil Baijal had put in his papers citing personal reasons. Saxena currently chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission?
