Bihar: 19-year-old shot dead from pointblank in broad daylight, video made viral

PATNA: A 19-year-old son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) local leader was shot dead by four assailants in Bihar’s Gaya Ji district on Monday morning. A CCTV video clip of the incident went viral on social media, prompting police to also investigate how it got leaked.

The incident occurred at Murli Bairagi locality falling under Kotwali police station area. The victim was identified as Subhash Kumar (19), son of BJP leader Upendra Paswan, former SC/ST president of the Gaya Ji BJP’s wing. The bystanders did not intervene as the attackers fled, brandishing their weapons. Police suspect the murder was a result of a five-year-old dispute. They are reviewing the video to identify and apprehend the culprits.

According to Gaya city superintendent of police (SP) Ramanand Kaushal, Subhash was allegedly shot dead by his known persons. “An FIR has been registered, and a probe is underway. We are identifying the suspects and action will be taken as per law,” said Kaushal, adding that the motive behind the incident.

The SP told reporters that the three out of four assailants fired four bullets at Subhash from point close range, killing him on the spot. The CCTV footage shows Subhash standing with four youths. He is seen holding a stick. One of them whipped out a pistol and pointed it at him. Subhash appears normal, perhaps believing the youth wouldn’t shoot. Moments later, one of them first fired on him and Subhash fell on the ground.

Even after receiving gunshot injury, Subhash is seen trying to speak to the assailants. Another youth then steps forward and shoots him again. Finally, a third of the group approaches and fires a bullet into Subhash’s chest from close range and later on his head.

In the video, Subhash was seen writhing in pain on the road while the assailants walked away, brandishing their weapons. Several people witnessed the crime, but none intervened or called the police.

“My son had gone out in the morning for some work. The criminals were already waiting for him. They shot him from point blank range. This is a well-planned murder and someone hired a contract killer to eliminate my son,” said Upendra Paswan.

Preliminary investigation suggested that an old dispute may have led to the murder. According to police, Upendra had been in conflict with locals for nearly five years. Several clashes had occurred in the past, and separate cases between both the parties are still pending.

Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anand Kumar, who visited the spot on Tuesday, told HT that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to nab the culprits.

Earlier on September 3, a student was shot in broad daylight near Maner police station in Patna. The CCTV footage of the shocking incident surfaced on social media and the video is being widely shared. The video shows that a bike-borne assailant opened fire on the student in front of Maner Police Station.