Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday directed officials to adopt a people-centric, transparent and result-oriented approach, stressing that public grievances must be addressed with sensitivity, promptness and accountability.

Bihar CM asks officials to ensure time-bound disposal of public grievances more less

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Addressing the concluding session of a two-day administrative and law-and-order review conference attended by district magistrates and senior police officers, the CM asked them to ensure the 100 per cent disposal of pending applications related to land record corrections and land disputes within six months.

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"Officials must ensure time-bound disposal of public grievances. A people-centric, transparent and result-oriented approach should be adopted by them. Public grievances must be addressed with sensitivity, promptness and accountability", he said.

Choudhary also ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations and block and circle offices for effective monitoring, and stressed regular attendance of officials at Panchayat Sarkar Bhawans.

Expressing satisfaction over the disposal of 98.44 per cent of more than 10 lakh applications received under the 'Sahyog Programme', he asked DMs to monitor pending cases and ensure effective grievance redressal.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister called for regular field visits by divisional commissioners and DMs, stronger public outreach and greater use of technology to expedite development projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister called for regular field visits by divisional commissioners and DMs, stronger public outreach and greater use of technology to expedite development projects. {{/usCountry}}

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Reviewing the performance of various departments, he directed officials to identify one village in each district by December 15 for development as a 'Model Solar Village'.

He also stressed market-oriented skill training, faster ration card issuance and regular monitoring of foodgrain distribution under the Public Distribution System.

The DMs were asked to "conduct gap analysis of cities, develop at least two signature roads in each district and prepare plans for organised bus terminals", said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Every district authority was also directed to prepare a tourist information brochure to promote tourism and ecotourism.

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Choudhary said former chief minister Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation for Bihar's development by providing basic amenities, and officials must now work with greater speed and dedication to make the state prosperous.

During the meeting, the performance of the cooperation, urban development and housing, finance, energy, youth, employment and skill development, food and consumer protection, sports, tourism, and environment, forest and climate change departments was reviewed.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, along with senior officials, divisional commissioners and district magistrates, attended the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.