Bihar Congress MLA’s son found dead in Patna flat, suicide suspected: Police

A Congress lawmaker’s son in Bihar was found dead at the legislator’s flat in state capital Patna on Monday morning, police said. Police said a team from the state’s forensic science laboratory was also at the lawmaker’s flat in Patna (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the 17-year-old was a student at a Patna school.

The teenager was last seen by his family at dinner on Sunday evening. He subsequently went to sleep in his room at night. “When he did not wake up in the morning, the family peeped into the room and found him hanging,” a police officer said.

Police said the legislator was on a visit to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad when the incident took place. He has returned home since then.

Police said a police team from the Sachilwaya police station was investigating the case. Deputy superintendent of police Anu Kumari also went to the spot.

A team of the state’s forensic science laboratory was also asked to examine the room where the boy was found dead.

Police suspect death by suicide.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290