Bihar: Ex-CM Nitish Kumar says new NDA govt will have his full cooperation

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as Bihar’s chief minister after a decades-long tenure, marking a significant political transition in the state, but assured full cooperation and guidance to the incoming government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Breaking News LIVE: Samrat Choudhary To Take Oath As New Bihar CM | Nitish Kumar | BJP

Soon after tendering his resignation to Governor Lt Gen (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain, Kumar said, “We did a lot of work for the people of Bihar and a lot more will be done in the state in the days to come, and Bihar will advance a great deal,” in a post on X, his last as the CM.

Expressing gratitude and extending his best wishes to all, Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, said, “After today’s cabinet meeting, I met the Governor and submitted my resignation to him. Now the new government will take Bihar forward.”

He said that for the next five years, from 2025 to 2030, the framework of ‘7 Nishchay-3’ has been prepared to further accelerate development in the state. “The Centre is also providing full cooperation in Bihar’s development. For this, we thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With faster development, Bihar will join the league of top states and contribute to the nation’s progress,” he said.

Recalling the formation of the NDA government on November 24, 2005, for the first time in Bihar, Kumar outlined the state’s transformation, beginning with the establishment of the rule of law and expanding across sectors including education, health, roads, electricity and agriculture.

“We have been continuously engaged in development work. A lot of work has also been done for women and youth. The government has worked for the development of all sections of society from the very beginning — whether Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward classes, extremely backward classes, Dalits, or Mahadalits,” he added.

BJP’s Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the legislative party leader in Bihar at the NDA meeting in Patna, paving way for him to take oath as the next chief minister of the state.