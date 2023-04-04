Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar governor asks VCs to regularise exams, stick to timeline

ByArun Kumar
Apr 04, 2023 10:41 AM IST

Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar told the vice chancellors of universities that teachers need to be tech-savvy and aware of the rules, statutes and changes in the education system

Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked the vice chancellors (VCs) of the state universities to streamline and regularise examinations and results and stick to a timeline in his first review meeting with them on Monday.

Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar held a review meeting with the vice chancellors of universities on Monday. (HT File Photo)
The governor, who is also the chancellor of the universities, had asked all the VCs to present a report on the status of exams, the timeline for clearing the backlog and the quantum of pending certificates and degrees. He told them to club different sessions for exams, wherever the backlog was big. The VCs also presented the status of court cases.

The governor said all the required paper work should be completed before hand in cases of litigations, including those due to delay in payment of retirement benefits.

He also said that universities should have an updated website and should organise orientation camps for exchange of ideas and experiences. “In modern times, the teachers need to be tech-savvy and aware of the rules, statutes and changes in the education system,” he said.

The governor asked the VCs to revive the culture of sporting activities on the campus. “Every university should organise inter-university championships by turn every year, as it helps develop discipline,” he added.

