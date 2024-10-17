Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 24 from Saran, Siwan districts

The death toll from people dying after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran and Siwan districts on Wednesday, has risen to 24, with the count likely to increase, police officials said. Expressing their anguish over the incident, locals took to the streets voicing their dismay. (Representative file photo)

“I have got reports about the deaths and investigation is on. The trail of liquor smuggling to the area is being established. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhagwanpur Haat police station Niraj Mishra and the chowkidar of the area has been suspended for liquor smuggling/selling under their jurisdiction,” Siwan SP Amitesh Kumar said.

Speaking to media persons, Saran district magistrate (DM) Mukul Kumar Gupta said that 38 persons were ill with most of them admitted to Sadar hospital for treatment. Gupta has also issued show cause notices to excise officials.

“Departmental action will be taken against them if their response is not satisfactory,” said the DM, adding that legal action is being taken against Bhagwanpur station house officer (SHO) and Prohibition assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bhagwanpur Police Station.

Dr Shrinivas Prasad, civil surgeon of Siwan, said that altogether 25 people including two women have been admitted in Sadar hospital besides four others, who were referred to Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH).

Saran SP Kumar Ashish said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed. Three people have been arrested and a first information report (FIR) has been filed against eight people.

Additionally, chowkidar (security guard) and concerned beat police officers have also been suspended.

An explanation has been sought from the Masrak police station SHO and the Masrak Zone anti liquor task force (ALTF) in-charge of the departmental action.

“Several persons have been detained in this connection and evidence is being collected to establish how liquor reached the villages and who supplied it”, a senior official of police headquarters said.

Expressing their anguish over the incident, locals took to the streets voicing their dismay.

“The smuggling and sale of liquor happens with the connivance of the local police/ excise department, and it goes on unabated,” said one of the protestors.

Meanwhile, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) questioned the chief minister Nitish Kumar-led state government on how liquor remained in circulation despite prohibition in the state.

“The administration is involved in whatever is happening. The ministers are largely associated with liquor mafias in the state. Liquor ban in the state exists only on paper, it is widely being sold illegally. The government is quietly watching all such incidents without taking action. I demand the government to provide ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of those killed in the hooch tragedy”, RJD MLA Bhai Birendra said.

“The administration always reports false figures. They are trying to cover up. Had the administration been alert, such an incident would never have happened. Ever since liquor has been banned in the state, such incidents have happened very frequently, and the administration is not alert at all. The total number of deaths is nearing 50. More than 40-50 people are undergoing treatment”, Siwan councillor Sushil Kumar Dablu said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that some liquor mafias are involved.

“A complete and strict liquor ban is imposed in Bihar. Some liquor mafias are involved in such incidents. Whoever is involved in this will not be spared. CM Nitish Kumar is very strict about it. It is unfortunate that many people in Siwan-Chhapra lost their lives to illicit liquor”, he said.