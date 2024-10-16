Bihar hooch tragedy: 8 dead, many hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor

At least eight people have died and over a dozen are hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts. Six people have died in Siwan while two have died in the Saran district, officials told PTI. The death toll will likely rise as not all people are out of danger yet. Consumption of spurious liquor has left multiple dead in Bihar. (HT PHOTO/REPRESENTATIVE)(HT_PRINT)

A total of 15 people were brought to the hospital in Siwan, out of which 3 were referred to Patna. “Legal action is being taken against Bhagwanpur SHO and Prohibition ASI of Bhagwanpur police station,” Siwan District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta told ANI.

In Saran, three people were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor. Two died while one other is currently receiving treatment.

According to a statement issued by the district administration on Wednesday the incident took place in the Ibrahimpur area, under the jurisdiction of Mushrakh police station of Saran district.

Saran district magistrate Aman Samir said he was informed about the death of two people. In neighbouring Siwan, six people died but the administration confirmed only four deaths.

The district administration said in the statement, “Based on information received by officials about suspected hooch death, police reached the spot on Wednesday morning and are investigating the matter. Two others have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. The matter is being further examined.”

While the exact cause of death is yet to be determined, people who consumed the illicit liquor complained of vision loss, headaches, nausea and vomiting.

The Bihar government recently admitted that more than 150 people have died because of consuming illicit liquor in the state ever since it went dry with much fanfare in April 2016.

The rise in deaths due to spurious liquor in Bihar has led to demands to end the prohibition in the state, inevitably ending the repeated hooch tragedies in Bihar.

In 2022, at least 73 people died after consuming illicit liquor in the Saran district of Bihar, making it the worst hooch tragedy in the state. The tragedy took place in the Doila and Yadu Mot villages of Saran. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced that no compensation will be given to the victims' families as alcohol is banned in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)