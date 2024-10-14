Ludhiana: 34 cartons of illicit liquor seized on poll eve, one arrested

Ahead of panchayat elections, the Dakha police arrested a Baddowal resident and seized 34 cartons of liquor from his possession on Monday. The police have also seized the SUV in which he was smuggling the liquor. The accused has been identified as Lovedeep Singh of Baddowal. According to the police, the seized liquor was meant to be distributed among voters. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said they received a tip-off that the accused was carrying illegal liquor which was to be distributed among voters. A police team stopped the accused on Baddowal-Pamal road when he was travelling in his SUV. As many as 34 cartons of illicit liquor have been seized, he added.

A case under Sections 61, 78(2), 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at the Dakha police station.