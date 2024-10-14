Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 34 cartons of illicit liquor seized on poll eve, one arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 15, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Deputy superintendent of police, Dakha, Varinder Singh Khosa says the police had received a tip-off that the accused was carrying illegal liquor which was to be distributed among voters so he was apprehended on Baddowal-Pamal road.

Ahead of panchayat elections, the Dakha police arrested a Baddowal resident and seized 34 cartons of liquor from his possession on Monday. The police have also seized the SUV in which he was smuggling the liquor. The accused has been identified as Lovedeep Singh of Baddowal.

According to the police, the seized liquor was meant to be distributed among voters. (Picture only for representational purpose)
According to the police, the seized liquor was meant to be distributed among voters. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said they received a tip-off that the accused was carrying illegal liquor which was to be distributed among voters. A police team stopped the accused on Baddowal-Pamal road when he was travelling in his SUV. As many as 34 cartons of illicit liquor have been seized, he added.

A case under Sections 61, 78(2), 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at the Dakha police station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On