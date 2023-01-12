Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar minister’s statement on Hindu epic sparks controversy

Bihar minister’s statement on Hindu epic sparks controversy

patna news
Updated on Jan 12, 2023 04:43 AM IST

Chandrashekhar was speaking at the convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University when he made the remarks. Bihar governor Phagu Chouhan was also present at the event.

Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar. (ANI Photo)
ByArun Kumar, Patna

Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday stoked controversy after he said that books like Ramcharitmanas, a Hindu religious book based on the Ramayana, spread hatred just as ‘Manusmriti’ and MS Golwalkar’s ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ created a social divide.

“A nation becomes great with love and affection. Books like Ramcharitmanas, Manusmriti and Bunch of Thoughts sowed the seeds of hatred and social divide. This is the reason why people burnt Manusmriti and took exception to a portion of Ramcharitmanas, which talks against education for Dalits, backwards and women,” he said.

Attacking the ruling JD(U) government, BJP OBC Morcha’s national general secretary and state BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said: “It is most surprising that the education minister, while speaking at a university convocation, flaunted his silly opinion based on religious hatred. Basically, the RJD is doing politics of Muslim appeasement and that is reflected through such remarks.”

    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

bihar hindu
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
