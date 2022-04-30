Bihar police sounds alert as cyber frauds steal money in name of electricity bill
PATNA: The economic offence unit (EOU) of Bihar police have cautioned power consumers in the state against responding to messages from cyber frauds after a number of recent cases in which people were duped of large sums of money, police officials said.
According to police, these cyber frauds send messages to power consumers, which say their power will be “disconnected at 9.30pm because the previous month’s bill wasn’t updated” and ask them to contact a number provided in the message.
As per details shared by police, Arun Kumar Mishra, a former teacher of Commerce College, called the number given in the message but the call was disconnected. Then a message was sent to him asking him to deposit money from the link just sent to him. The OTP was also taken from there through the link. A while later, Mishra found a sum of ₹49,000 deducted from his bank account.
Similarly, a retired teacher was duped of ₹39,500, police said.
According to police, in April 2022, more than a dozen electricity consumers, including former state police chief DN Gautam, a high court judge and an eminent doctor have received such messages from cyber criminals and reported to the police.
Alarmed, the electricity department has sought the help of additional director general (ADG) of EoU, N H Khan.
Sushil Kumar, superintendent of police (EOU), said the power distribution company is making consumers aware through social media and newspapers.
ADG (EoU) N H Khan warned people not to share details of their bank account, or debit card or credit card with such individuals, and to not open any suspicious payment links.
“They (cyber frauds) seem to be using different numbers every time though the modus operandi remains the same,” Khan said.
