Bihar polls: JD (U) expels 16 rebel leaders, including MLA

PATNA: The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Sunday expelled 16 rebel leaders, including an MLA and two former ministers, from the party. Some of these leaders are contesting polls against official NDA candidates in the upcoming assembly election in the state.

Those expelled included Narendra Niraj alias Gopal Mandal, MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district, Sanjeev Shyam Singh, a former MLC who is contesting the Gurua assembly seat in Gaya district as the candidate of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, and former minister Himraj Singh, who is fighting from Katihar as an Independent.

The expulsions were announced in two separate communications issued by the party, one on late Saturday and the other on Sunday, in which the rebel leaders have been charged with “anti-party activities” and violation of the ideology of JD(U).

Mandal, who hogged the limelight for wrong reasons, recently staged a sit-in dharna outside CM house after being denied ticket. Gopal Mandal was replaced by Bulo Mandal, an RJD turncoat after which Gopal Mandal filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

The party has also dismissed Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, a former MLA from Gaighat in Muzaffarpur who was the runner-up in 2020, and his supporter Prabhat Kiran, both of whom have been voicing discontent over the JD(U) ticket going to greenhorn Komal Singh, whose father is a party MLC and mother is MP of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan.

On Saturday, the party expelled 11 leaders, including former minister Shailesh Kumar -- the 2020 runner-up from Jamalpur in Munger who is fighting as an Independent against JD(U)’s official candidate Nachiketa Mandal, the son of former MP Brahmanand Mandal.

Besides, former MLAs Shyam Bahadur Singh and Sudharshan Kumar, and ex-MLCs Sanjay Prasad and Ranvijay Singh have also been expelled.

“These expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the party and other NDA constituents. They were defying our ideology,” said a JD (U) leader.