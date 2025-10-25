Bihar polls: PM Modi to address rallies in Muzaffarpur, Chhapra on October 30

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing election rallies on October 30 at Muzaffarpur and Chhapra in poll-bound Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Jaiswal said on Saturday.

“The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar again on October 30, right after Chhath Puja. His first programme will be in Motipur, Muzaffarpur at around 10 am. After Muzaffarpur, he will address a rally in Chhapra at around 1 pm, and after these two events, his programs will continue in November,” said Jaiswal.

A senior BJP leader said that Modi would also be addressing election rallies on November 2 and 3 before the first phase polls scheduled on November 6.

Modi, through his election rallies at Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, would be targeting at least 44 assembly segments in and around two districts. Out of these 44 seats, BJP had won 15, RJD 17 and JD (U) in the previous election.

“The target is to wrest these seats we lost by a small margin and improve performance in districts we did not perform well, particularly Saran district,” said a BJP leader. In Saran district, out of the 10 assembly seats, RJD had won 6 and BJP 3.

Earlier, Modi visited Samastipur and Begusarai and addressed two rallies in the poll-bound state.

On Friday, he kick-started his election campaign for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, asserting the NDA’s return to power in the state from Samastipur and Begusarai.

Samastipur, which has 10 Assembly constituencies, has never been a BJP stronghold, even though the party achieved a perfect strike rate in the 2010 Assembly elections, winning both seats it contested here. Its ally, the Janata Dal (United), however, has long been the dominant player in the district. So, when the JD(U) switched sides ahead of the 2015 polls, the BJP’s tally dropped to zero. The rival alliance, comprising the JD(U), the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Congress, consequently swept all 10 seats that year.

A predominantly OBC and EBC inhabited areas comprising 112 castes and accounting for 36 % of Bihar’s population. The EBCs have increasingly shaped the state’s electoral narrative in recent years.

In Begusarai, where the PM held another election rally on the same day, voters tend to swing frequently. In the 2010 elections, the BJP-JD(U) combine won six of the seven seats in the district, but in 2015, it was a clean sweep for the RJD-JD(U)-Congress alliance. In the 2020 elections, the JD(U) drew a blank, while the BJP and RJD won two seats each.