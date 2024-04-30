 Bihar: Six people killed, three injured in road accident - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
Bihar: Six people killed, three injured in road accident

ByAvinash Kumar
Apr 30, 2024 11:27 AM IST

Kahalgaon SDPO Shivanand Singh said that rescue efforts continued late into the night, and the injured individuals are said to be critical

Six people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed, and three others sustained injuries after a truck fell on an SUV in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Monday night. The incident occurred on the Bhagalpur-Kahalgaon national highway-80 near Aamapur village under Ghogha police station limits around 11.30pm.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place when the passengers of the Scorpio car were going to attend a wedding ceremony from Munger to Peerpainti. The Scorpio was covered in debris after the truck carrying stone chips toppled on it.

“We were on the way to Shrimatpur village in Pirpainti from Haveli Kharagpur in Munger. Suddenly, a truck coming from the opposite direction overturned and the Scorpio was covered under stone chips. Locals came to the rescue and the police rushed us to the hospital,” one of the injured Anup Das told reporters, adding that the ambulance reached the spot after two hours of the incident.

Kahalgaon SDPO Shivanand Singh said that rescue efforts continued late into the night, and the injured individuals are said to be critical. Road construction work was underway on the highway where the incident occurred.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: Six people killed, three injured in road accident
