Bihar to check Ganga water quality before and after idol immersion during Dussehra

The Bihar State Pollution Control Board has decided to conduct quality check of water pollution levels in the Ganga River before and after idol immersion during the Dussehra season, officials said. Traditionally, the idols of Godess Durga are immersed in the river on Bijaya Dashami after the nine days of Navaratra celebrations. (File Photo)

S Chandrashekhar, member secretary, State Pollution Control Board, said the board has directed the Puja organisers to perform immersion in the artificial ponds and to remove decoration items and synthetic materials before the immersion. He said the surveys before and after the immersion will help find any violation of the board’s guidelines.

The pre-immersion survey of the Ganga River was already done on October 16 and reports are being collected from different cities. The post- immersion survey will be done after the Puja in different phases on October 25, 27, 29, 31 and on November 2. “Even during the Puja, the survey of water pollution level will be done on October 24,” Chadrashekar said.

He said the surveys are being conducted in cities like Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga and Purnia.

In Patna, the survey is conducted at Pipa Pull over the Ganga River at Danapur, and at Digha Ghat, Kurji Ghat, Bhadra Ghat, Gaai Ghat, Law College and Kangan Ghat located along the shores of the Ganga River.

He said the board will also be conducting surveys of sound pollution during the Dussehra celebrations.

“In Patna the survey team will measure the sound pollution level during Dussehra from Danapur- Kurji to Gandhi Maidan and from Gandhi Maidan to Gai Ghat and in Maal Salami area,” he said.

The Board’s move comes amid concerns expressed by the environmentalists regarding the pollution during the festival.

