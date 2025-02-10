The Bihar police headquarters (PHQ) has decided to act tough against incompetent and laggard officials above the age of 50 years. The police has planned to forcibly retire those personnel who are above the age of 50 and physically incapable due to illness . Bihar to forcibly retire aged 50+ unfit cops

The PHQ order was uploaded on its website on Monday and it will apply to police personnels of different police units.

As part of the plan, the PHQ has issued a directive to all the SP-rank officials to compulsorily retire policemen above 50 years of age deemed unfit. The directive demands a list from superintendents of police (SP), senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of rail police (SRPs) of such personnel to be compulsorily retired by March 31.

The move has however sparked controversy and police officers across ranks are said to be concerned about its repercussions. There is specially a strong sense of unease among the lower-rung officials. The move, seemingly based on assessment of track records of constable to DSP level officers, has triggered speculations about ulterior motives and biases within the decision-making process.

“The implications of this order have raised apprehensions regarding the treatment of certain groups and the possibility of preferential treatment and biases. This will lead to uncertainty and panic, affecting the morale of the force,” said Mritunjay Singh, president of the Bihar Police Association.

A senior police official said that the decision to retire unfit personnel is aimed at maintaining the high standards of the Bihar Police and ensuring that only the fit personnel serve in the force.

“Most of the police officials and personnel want to be posted in the state capital. They give various reasons, including medical grounds, parents’ illness or posting of husband or wife,” he added.

However, police association leaders said that that voluntary/compulsory retirement scheme was an initiative of the Union Government. “The reality is that with medically unfit officials, office work can be taken. If some are totally unfit and don’t want to continue in service, they can be removed sympathetically,” they added.

As per rules laid down under the Police manual and Bihar Service Rules, the medical board would assess the health condition of policemen above 50 years of age and recommend removal of those suffering from incurable or deadly disease, including HIV-AIIDS.

A similar directive was issued four years ago (2020) in Bihar but could not be successfully implemented, and it remains to be seen how the new initiative is taken forward in the election year. Bihar have currently 1 lakh policemen including 30 thousands ASIs, SIs and Inspectors.