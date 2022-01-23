Bihar tourism minister’s son injures man

BETTIAH: Bihar tourism minister’s son allegedly hit a 28-year-old man with the butt of a gun, thereby injuring him, for trespassing in his father’s land at Hardiya Koritola village in Bettaiah in West Champaran district on Sunday, police said.

Bettiah’s sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Parimal Mukul Pandey said an investigation into the matter is underway. “During the preliminary investigation, it has come to fore that the incident occurred when some boys were playing cricket in the minister’s orchard. A dispute erupted after they refused to vacate the spot, which turned into a clash, in which one person was injured and a few others, including the minister’s son Niraj Kumar and his brother Harendra Prasad, from the other group, also received injuries,” said the SDPO.

According to the mother of the injured, identified as Janardan Kumar, the incident occurred when her son along with dozen of children was playing cricket near an orchard. “Four to five men, including the minister’s son arrived with guns and sticks on a vehicle and started thrashing them. My son received injuries after being hit by the minister’s son with the butt of a gun. My son is now admitted at government medical college and hospital (GMCH),” said the mother Rina Devi.

Video images that emerged from the village showed villagers chasing the minister’s son and thrashing him.

Tourism minister Narayan Prasad said that some people were encroaching his orchard in the village. “When they reached to stop them, they misbehaved with my brother (Harendra Prasad). On hearing this, my son rushed to the spot and he was attacked. Villagers also snatched our licensed arms and damaged the vehicle,” the minister said.