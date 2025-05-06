BJP targets migrant voters; to send team to 150 districts to woo them

The NDA has started its election preparedness on war footing. With an eye on ensuring support from all sections, the BJP and the NDA is working on a strategy to woo about three crore migrant voters of Bihar. A meeting was organized in Patna BJP office on Tuesday to discuss ways and means to win over their support. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal honouring BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug and Dushyant Gautam during party meeting at BJP office in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

With assembly elections in all likelihood likely to be held around Diwali-Chhath, a time when migrants labourers working in other parts of the country return to state to take part in festivity, BJP has chalked out a strategy to reach them. The migrant voters often play an important role in the elections.

At a meeting held at party office and attended by BJP national general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Gautam, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, the saffron party has decided to contact migrant voters of Bihar across the country. An appeal will be made to come to Bihar and vote. The party has identified nearly 150 districts in the country for the purpose.

“For this, about 150 leaders of Bihar have been given responsibility and made in-charge, who will go to different districts of the country and contact the migrant Biharis. They will motivate them to come to Bihar and vote in the elections. Data of ordinary business influential Biharis will be prepared by sending in-charges to different states. This is part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program. For this, BJP had already appointed in-charges of 28 states,” said BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal.

Jaiswal said that being a true Indian, it is the duty of all of us to celebrate every effort for the unity of the country, fill it with celebration and enthusiasm. Speaking on the occasion, BJP’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ further strengthens the thread of unity of the country. He said that this is the basic mantra that binds us in the thread of unity today. He said that today BJP has become the basis of a strong India. We will be the best only when we are strong.

In another important development of the day, after holding meeting with top JD (U) leaders including party union ministers, state ministers on Monday, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday held with select BJP ministers including BJP national general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Gautam, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal.

During the JD (U) meeting on Monday while the discussion centred around on strengthening the organization. Kumar also gave tasks to JD-U leaders. The meeting with BJP leaders, though centred around development and government’s achievement, it also laid stress on continued effort on unity.

“Only development agenda was discussed and nothing else. The main agenda was development and generation of employment. We also reviewd government’s achievement,” said senior BJP leader and co-operative minister Prem Kumar.

A senior BJP leader, though not part of the meeting, said that the main motive of the meeting was to send further message to voters and opposition that NDA was united. “In the wake of misinformation campaign started by opposition alliance, the meeting convened by Nitish Kumar is a strong signal to them that NDA allies are solidly behind him,” said the BJP leader.