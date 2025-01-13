A couple of days before the Patna High Court will take up the petition demanding re-test of the 70th combined competitive examination and the government in no mood to relent, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan heard the grievances of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants. BPSC protest: Guv meets student delegation in bid to break impasse

A senior Raj Bhawan functionary said that the Governor held talks with the students’ delegation comprising 12 members. “It was between the students and the Governor. We cannot comment on it,” he added.

After the talks, the students were, however, optimistic. “He patiently listened to us for 40-45 minutes. He assured us that within the framework of the Constitution, he would ensure that demands of the students reach the concerned authorities and they should have faith that justice will be done,” said a student Subhash, who was part of the delegation.

The students said that the Governor also expressed concern over the health of Prashant Kishor and asked the students that he must be advised to end his hunger strike. “Keep the students’ demands and Prashant Kishor’s hunger strike separate. He should end his fast and I am writing to the concerned officials about your demands,” Khan is said to have said.

The move is significant as the government has far not given any indication of budging from its stand, though BJP state chief and minister Dilip Jaiswal did once say that the exam could also be cancelled if the ongoing probe found irregularities. However, the fate of the internal probe, if any, is also unknown.

Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor said a 11-member delegation of students went to meet the Governor at 2 pm. “This is a big step forward in the interest of students and to break the impasse. The students have been on indefinite hunger strike despite great difficulties. I have also been on fast for the last 12 days. I hope the Governor’s intervention will have some positive outcome for the students,” he added.

Kishor said that the governor’s initiative was praiseworthy, as he wished to meet a delegation of students so that he could take it forward with the government to the best of his ability. Kishore also introduced the 11 students who met the Governor. The students said that the agitation by students since December 18 had been on and they would like an impartial probe into the their allegations.

The Patna HC on Wednesday will hear the petition of students backed by Jan Suraj seeking cancellation of exam, while on the other hand the BPSC is moving ahead with its exercise to publish the results of exam held on December 13, and re-exam held for one cancelled exam centre later.