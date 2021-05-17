CM launches app for tracking patients under home isolation

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar launched Covid-19 home insolation tracking (HIT) mobile application through video conference on Monday for online monitoring of infected patients under home isolation in the state.

In the pilot project, the online monitoring system has been made functional in Supaul, Gopalganj, Aurangabad, Nalanda and Bhagalpur.

Speaking over the occasion, Kumar said, “A large number of Covid-19 patients are under home isolation. As cases of a dip in oxygen level of Covid-19 patients have increased, it is important to keep a tab on the oxygen level of these patients. Health department workers will visit the home of Covid-19 patients to measure their body temperature and oxygen level on daily basis. They will also enter daily report through the app.”

“If required, those patients with an oxygen level below 94 will be shifted to a dedicated health centre for timely medical treatment. Health workers of rural areas have also been trained to use the application”, he added.

Information and Technology secretary Santosh Kumar Mall said the application has been developed by BELTRON in collaboration with the state health department.

Kumar also inspected community kitchens set up in 15 districts through a virtual tour.

As per the Patna district administration, more than 1.30 lakh people have been fed till May 16 through 19 community kitchens set up in the district.