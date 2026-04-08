Commercial LPG cylinders for weddings to be prioritised in Bihar

Commercial LPG cylinders will be allocated on an equitable and priority basis for marriage functions, Bihar’s food and consumer protection department secretary Abhay Kumar Singh said on Wednesday, asserting that domestic LPG refills are being delivered within four days of booking despite supply pressures triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict. Delivery persons transporting LPG gad cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna. (HT Photo)

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a press conference to highlight the department’s overall achievement, at the Soochna Bhawan in Patna, Singh said those requiring LPG for weddings must apply for 19-kg commercial cylinders through their respective district magistrates.

“Depending on local availability on a given day, commercial LPG cylinders will be provided on a priority and equitable basis for marriage functions. Necessary guidelines are being issued to districts keeping in mind the marriage season ahead (April 14 onwards),” he said. The provision will also apply to outdoor caterers and individuals hosting such events.

Giving an example, Singh said that if there are 1,000 marriages scheduled to be held in a city and 4,000 commercial gas cylinders are available, then each needy person will be provided with four cylinders.

In a parallel measure, special secretary Upendra Kumar on Wednesday wrote to all district magistrates and the state coordinator of oil marketing companies (OMCs) — including Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — to ensure availability of 5-kg free-trade LPG (FTL) cylinders for migrant workers returning to Bihar.

Officials said around 2,032 migrant workers have returned to the state since the escalation of the West Asia conflict early last month, with the highest numbers reported from Katihar (570), Gopalganj (288), West Champaran (151), Siwan (137) and Patna (86).

The 5-kg FTL cylinders will be issued on the basis of Aadhaar without requiring a new connection. The total cost is approximately ₹1,750, including ₹875 for the cylinder (one-time), ₹625 for LPG and ₹250 for the regulator.

Singh also indicated that the state would move in phases to curb the sale of small, locally sold cylinders through informal channels, citing safety concerns and the risk of pilferage of domestic and commercial LPG. However, he said an immediate ban could trigger panic, particularly among students who depend on such cylinders, and added that adequate supply of BIS-certified 5-kg FTL cylinders would be ensured before any such step.

Earlier, department minister Leshi Singh urged consumers to avoid panic booking and crowding at gas agencies, stating that while there was some initial disruption following the outbreak of the conflict, supplies were not severely affected.

“We held meetings with OMCs and directed them to ensure transparent and timely delivery,” she said.

Highlighting enforcement action, the minister said 114 FIRs have been lodged and 1,662 LPG cylinders seized as part of a statewide drive against black marketing, hoarding and unauthorised commercial use of domestic cylinders.

She also encouraged consumers to shift to piped natural gas (PNG), describing it as a more economical and hassle-free alternative. Under the Bihar City Gas Distribution Policy 2025, six OMCs have been authorised to roll out PNG and CNG networks across all 38 districts.

More than one lakh households have already been connected to PNG, while 55,025 more are set to receive connections. The pace of new connections has increased from 3,000–5,000 per month over the past year to around 8,000 in March 2026, she added.