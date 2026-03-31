Cong appoints new district chiefs in major reshuffle in Bihar

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed new presidents for 53 restructured District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Bihar, marking a significant shake-up aimed at bolstering the party’s grassroots machinery ahead of future electoral battles. Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in Patna on Tuesday. (@INCBihar/X)

The move, announced through a press release issued on March 30 by AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, comes with the approval of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. It forms part of the national ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’, an initiative to revamp party structures by involving AICC-appointed observers who reviewed each district, consulted local workers and stakeholders, and submitted detailed reports before final decisions were taken after one-on-one discussions with senior leaders.

Of the 53 appointments, only about nine to ten leaders from the previous set-up have been retained, signalling a clear intent to bring in fresh faces and address long-standing issues of coordination. Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari said the new district heads have been directed to reconstitute block-level committees quickly and suggest capable leaders to take charge at that level.

The notification was issued just over a year after Rajesh Ram took over as BPCC president. Party insiders had earlier pointed to friction and poor coordination between the state unit and district leaders, many of whom were appointed during the tenure of former BPCC chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

As per the notification, Muhammad Masum Raza (Araria), Muhammad Kaif (Arwal), Anand Shankar Singh (Aurangabad), Jitendra Singh (Banka), Shiv Parkash Garibdass (Begusarai), Pravin Singh Kushwah (Bhagalpur), Shreedhar Tiwari (Bhojpur), Pankaj Kumar Upadhyay (Buxar), Mithilesh Choudhary (Darbhanga Rural), Jamal Hassan (Darbhanga Urban), Santosh Kumar (Sherghati Bodhgaya), Rajneesh Kumar (Gaya), Om Prakash Garg (Gopalganj), Sanjeev Kumar (Jahanabad), Dharmendra Kumar Gautam (Jamui), Radheshyam Kushwah (Kaimur), Suneel Yadav (Katihar Rural), Sanjay Singh Amla Tola (Katihar Urban), Chandan Yadav (Khagaria), Shahabul Akhtar (Kishanganj), Amresh Kumar Anish (Lakhisarai) and Santosh Kumar Saurabh (Madhepur) have been named at the district committee chiefs.

Nalini Ranjan Jha (Madhubani East), Meena Devi Kushwaha (Madhubani West), Rajesh Mishra (Munger), Kripa Shankar Shahi (Kanti), Arvind Kumar Mukul (Muzafarpur), Omair Khan (Biharsharif), Vivek Sinha (Nalanda), Prabhakar Kumar Jha (Nawada), Rakesh Kumar Yadav (Bettiah), Naresh Ram (Bagaha), Chandan Kumar (Patna Rural 1), Gurjit Singh (Patna Rural 2), Kumar Ashish (Patna Urban), Kumar Aditya (Purnia Urban), Afroz Alam (Purnia Rural), Akhilesh Dayal (Motihari), Shashi Bhushan Rai (Govindganj), Jai Prakash Pandey (Rohtas), Mukesh Jha (Saharsa), Siddharth Kshatriya (Samastipur Rural), Anita Ram (Samastipur Urban), Shankar Choudhary (Chapra), Sudhir Kumar Ray (Sonepur), Anandi Kumar (Sheikhpura), Afroz Alam (Sheohar), Amit Kumar Tuna (Sitamarhi), Sushil Kumar (Siwan), Jawahar Bhai (Maharajganj), Anupam Singh (Supaul), Ranjith Pandit (Vaishali Rural) and Sanjay Mishra (Vaishali Urban) will serve as the district panel heads.

Party leaders exuded confidence that the overhaul would facilitate strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level in the state, where it has struggled for its existence in the recently held assembly polls. They further said that various committees of the state-level would be set up in due course to streamline party’s activities and organisational restrengthening in the state.