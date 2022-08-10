Nitish after taking oath as Bihar CM: 'PM Modi won in 2014, but will he…'
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, who took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time on Wednesday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the 2014 general elections, but he should now worry about the 2024 polls.
Interacting with the media soon after he was administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan, Kumar also rubbished the BJP's claim that the new government will not last its full term, and said his former ally "will be back where they were after the 2015 assembly polls".
“Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (prime ministerial post),” Kumar said.
Kumar was sworn in besides RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is likely to be designated as his deputy. Reports suggest in the seven-party ruling coalition said that a cabinet expansion would take place later.
Leaders of the BJP, which is the second largest party in the assembly with 77 MLAs, were conspicuous by their absence at the swearing-in ceremony that took place inside the Raj Bhavan.
Earlier, senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had claimed that the party, with which Kumar broke his alliance the previous day, had received "no invitation".
On Tuesday, he resigned from the post of the chief minister of the NDA alliance government and staked claim to form a new government with the RJD, the Congress and other parties.
-
Ludhiana | CWG medallists Vikas, Lovepreet leave for Delhi to meet PM Modi
After making India proud in the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, Ludhiana's celebrated weightlifter Vikas Thakur, who bagged a silver medal in the 96-kg category, is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on August 13. Excited to meet the PM, Thakur left for Delhi two days before the scheduled meeting of the CWG winners and participants with PM Modi.
-
Ludhiana | PPCB chief asks MC to expedite upgrade of STPs
Inspecting the sewage treatment plant of the municipal corporation in Bhattian area, chairperson of Punjab Pollution Control Board Adarsh Pal Vig found untreated sewage flowing into Sutlej river. The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) officials apprised the chairperson that two STPs were installed at Bhattian— one with 111 MLD capacity based on UASB technology and the other with 50 MLD capacity based on SBR technology.
-
No interview, oral test for level-6 posts in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday approved a proposal to exclude various level-6 posts from the requirement of an interview or oral test, officials said. The decision is aimed at increasing efficiency, transparency and timely conclusion of recruitment process for government jobs, they said. “The recruitment against these Level-6 posts shall now be made on the basis of written test only,” an official spokesman said.
-
BJP politicising national flag: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for 'politicising' the national flag and accused it of using coercive measures to force people to buy and hoist the Tricolour. The BJP has taken out various rallies along with the national flag across Jammu and Kashmir which were joined by local leaders of the party. Mehbooba, who is also the president of the Peoples Democratic Party also blamed the BJP for 'lowering' the prestige of national flag.
-
Ludhiana | Despite spending crores potholed roads a common sight in old city areas
Despite spending crores on road construction works ahead of the assembly elections, many roads are in a bad shape, increasing the possibility of accidents on waterlogged roads. The condition of roads has further deteriorated in Old city Areas, including Chaura Bazar, Daresi, Brown road etc, due to waterlogging and gravels spread on road portions resulting in accidents. Former councillor Parminder Mehta said the level of road increases after construction work, but the level of manholes is not increased.
