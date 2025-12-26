Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

In Bihar, newly built ropeway at Rohtasgarh Fort collapses during trial

ByPrasun K Mishra
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 10:02 pm IST

Rohtasgarh Fort ropeway: The ropeway is being built by the state-owned Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL) at an estimated cost of ₹13 crore

SASARAM: A newly constructed ropeway at western Bihar’s Rohtasgarh Fort collapsed during a trial run on Friday ahead of its formal inauguration on January 1, officials said.

The incident occurred when the ropeway from Rohtas block to Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham gave way along with an attached tower.
The incident occurred when the ropeway from Rohtas block to Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham gave way along with an attached tower.

Officials said one of the ropeway pillars failed to bear the load and collapsed along with the trolley. The cable also snapped and fell to the ground. There were no casualties in the incident.

The ropeway is being built by the state-owned Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL) at an estimated cost of 13 crore to facilitate the devotees of Chaurasan Temple and ease the commute of tourists to Rohtasgarh Fort.

BRPNNL chairman Chandrashekhar Singh said he had constituted a high-level committee headed by the managing director to investigate the incident and submit its report within 24 hours.

Singh said the Indian Institute of Technology (Patna) has also been requested conduct a design audit.

Singh also underlined that the incident would not lead to a financial liability for the firm and the contractor was obliged to take care of any damage caused during the trial run and testing under the contract.

Assistant engineer Kaushalendra said a team from Kolkata was coming to join the probe.

Local legislator Murari Prasad Gautam promptly sent a letter to the state tourism department seeking a thorough investigation into the incident and sought strict action against those responsible.

Congress state president Rajesh Ram said the incident was the result of corruption within the Bihar government. “Questions were raised about quality during construction itself but the NDA government, lured by commissions, ignored it”, Ram said and demanded a high-level probe and blacklisting of the construction company.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Patna / In Bihar, newly built ropeway at Rohtasgarh Fort collapses during trial
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A newly constructed ropeway at Rohtasgarh Fort in western Bihar collapsed during a trial run, with one pillar failing and the trolley falling, but no casualties reported. The state-owned Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited is investigating the incident, and local officials demand accountability amidst allegations of corruption. The ropeway was built to ease tourist access.