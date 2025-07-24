JD–U issues notice to MP who spoke out against ECI’s electoral roll revision in Bihar

PATNA: The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday issued a show cause to its Banka MP Girdhari Yadav for his statements against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) currently underway in Bihar. JD-United MP from Banka, Girdhari Yadav had spoken out against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) currently underway in Bihar. (ANI Screengrab)

The letter said the JD-U viewed his statements “as a lapse of discipline and not in consonance with the Janata Dal United’s stated position on the matter” and gave him 15 days to respond to the show cause notice, “failing which disciplinary action may be initiated against you.”

Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the exercise in Bihar, saying it would raise questions about the verdict in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “If the electoral roll was correct for the Lok Sabha polls, then how can it be incorrect for the assembly polls to be held in a few months. Have I been elected on the basis of the incorrect electoral roll?” Yadav asked.

On Thursday, he warned that the exercise could result in large-scale voter exclusion, particularly among marginalised communities and criticised the ECI for conducting the revision at a time when Bihar is reeling under a flood-like situation and farming activities are at their peak.

He demanded that the ECI should be given at least six months to conduct the process. “It is the duty of the Election Commission to ensure that the voters don’t face any troubles. There’s not much time left for elections now. This SIR work should’ve been done six months back,” he added.

In its notice, JD (U) national general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan said, “You are well aware that in exercise of its power under Article 324 of the Constitution and the Representation of People Act 1950, the honourable ECI has ordered a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar.”

“You are also aware that certain opposition parties, frustrated by their electoral outcome have been running a sustained campaign to discredit the ECI, particularly on the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the sole objective of creating public doubt for the functioning of a constitutional body,” the letter said.

“Our party, the Janata Dal have consistently supported the ECI and the use of EVMs, both during our time in the INDIA alliance and now as part of the NDA. In this context your public comments on such a sensitive matter especially in an election year not only causes embarrassment to the party but also inadvertently lend credibility to the baseless and politically motivated allegations made by the opposition.”