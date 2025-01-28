Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Locked out’: Mahakumbh devotees, passengers pelt stones at Kalka Mail in Gaya

ByPrasun K Mishra
Jan 28, 2025 04:48 PM IST

Led by the passengers who had reserved seats in the train but could not enter, the mob reached the engine room and blocked the tracks.

Irate Mahakumbh devotees and passengers with reserved seats pelted stones at the Kalka Mail (Howrah-Kalka 12311 Netaji Express) after the doors of all coaches were locked from the inside at Gaya station in Bihar on Tuesday morning. Several windowpanes of the train were damaged in the incident, officials said.

For representational purposes only. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
For representational purposes only. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the train arrived at the station at 6.28am, about 1.5 hours behind schedule. “All the coaches were already jam packed and the passengers had locked the doors from the inside. Despite the passengers on the station banging on the doors and windows and making noise, the doors were not opened,” railway officials said.

There was a huge crowd of devotees waiting for trains to reach Prayagraj to join the Mahakumbh. Led by the passengers who had reserved seats in the Netaji Express but could not enter, the mob reached the engine room and blocked the tracks.

The passengers relented and allowed the train to depart at 6.48am only after railway officials persuaded and assured them that they will be accommodated in other trains, Railway Protection Force (Gaya) inspector Ajay Prakash said.

Prakash said all the waiting passengers were accommodated in the Howrah-Jodhpur Express, Garba Express, Mumbai Mail, Kumbh Special and Dhanbad-Dehri-on-Sone Intercity Express trains. The Dhanbad Intercity Express was extended up to Prayagraj for the day to tackle the situation.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On