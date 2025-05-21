Lucknow to soon get circular train, 2,500-cr semiconductor chip making unit: Rajnath

LUCKNOW Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday announced major infrastructure and technology developments for Lucknow, including a circular train for daily passengers that will soon run around the state capital, following the completion of ring road, and a ₹2,500-crore semiconductor chip manufacturing unit planned in the city. Defence minister Rajnath Singh made the announcement while addressing the ‘Senior Citizens Samvad’ programme at Triveni Nagar in Lucknow. (File Photo)

“A circular train will soon run around Lucknow, following the completion of ring road. I have discussed the project with the railway minister and plans are underway to implement it at the earliest,” he said addressing the ‘Senior Citizens Samvad’ programme held at Triveni Nagar.

“Soon, Lucknow will be home to a ₹2,500 crore semiconductor chip manufacturing unit,” Singh revealed, adding that this will mark a major milestone in the region’s technological advancement.

The event saw presence of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP city president Anand Dwivedi, MLC Mukesh Sharma, and MLA Neeraj Bora, among others. A large number of senior party workers aged between 70 and 85 participated.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Singh said, “Our brave soldiers executed the operation with unmatched precision and courage. It was India’s largest anti-terror action to date, and it sends a clear message to the world that India will go to any extent to combat terrorism.”

He added that civilian areas were carefully avoided during the strike and appreciated the army’s strategic restraint and bravery. Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in ensuring the operation’s success.

The attendees expressed heartfelt gratitude to the defence minister for the army’s decisive role in the operation.