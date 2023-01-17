Minor girl who fled to escape marriage 5 years ago becomes cop in Delhi police

A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on June 12, 2018, has been traced almost after five years from New Delhi.

She is currently undergoing training in Delhi police.

The matter came to light when Bochahan SHO Arvind Prasad was reviewing pending cases in his station.

He sought details of the case which dated back to 2018.

The girl, who was a minor back then, resident of Mahpur village, was abducted when she was on her way to the local market.

Also Read: 13 months after MBBS student’s disappearance from Bandstand, crime branch arrests lifeguard

“The police inquired from her family members, including her father, who had lodged a kidnapping case against three persons. However, he feigned ignorance about the whereabouts of the girl,” said the SHO, adding that none of the abductors were arrested in the case.

The police then visited the houses of the accused where they received leads about the abducted girl and her distant relative.

“Police approached the person and got the contact number of the ‘abducted’ minor girl and asked her to visit the concerned police station,” said the SHO.

According to the SHO, the girl, now 21 and unmarried, had on Monday visited the police station with a relative and recorded her statement before the IO (investigating officer) as well as the court of the judicial magistrate in Muzaffarpur.

She claimed that none of the accused abducted her and she didn’t identify any of them,” the SHO said.

The girl, in her statement, informed she is currently under training as a constable in Delhi police.

“She herself escaped from Muzaffarpur Town after a tiff with family members who wanted to get her married as they belonged to a poor family. The girl, whose father is a labourer, wanted to continue her studies. She left home, came to Delhi without informing anyone. In Delhi, the girl continued her studies, appeared in several competitive exams and was finally selected by Delhi police,” added the SHO.

After completing formalities, the girl returned to the national Capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON