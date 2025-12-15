My priority would be to strengthen organisation, says Nitin Nabin

PATNA: Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president Nitin Nabin on Monday said his priority would be to strengthen the organisation and build new leadership in the party. BJP Working President Nitin Nabin receives warm welcome at BJP office

“My endeavour would be to make the party sarvavyapi (omnipresent) and sarvasparshi (all-encompassing). I have come to pay tributes to my father. I also had the darshan at Mahavir Mandir, which fills us with energy. It is with the blessings of my father that I have reached where I am in these 20 years. I will begin the journey ahead with the blessings of my father," Nabin told reporters after paying floral tributes to his late father, veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, in Patna.

Nabin, a five-time legislator, is currently the road construction minister in Bihar’s Nitish Kumar-led cabinet and has previously served as minister for urban development, housing, and law. Nabin, who represents the Bankipur assembly constituency, has served as the national general secretary of the Yuva Morcha, the party’s youth wing, and also as president of the Yuva Morcha’s Bihar unit.

As he left for Delhi after being appointed the BJP's working president, Nabin thanked the party for the appointment. “The BJP not only promotes youths but also guides and curates them to achieve larger goals. It is the only party that allows its grassroots workers to thrive,” he said.

At 45, he will be the BJP’s youngest working president and will lead the party as it gears up for next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, unless a full-time president is appointed before the polls.

A senior BJP leader said the parliamentary board handpicked Nabin, the party’s highest decision-making body, due to his grassroots and organisational strength. In a post on X on Sunday, PM Modi described him as “a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience,” in addition to an impressive record as an MLA and minister.

Nabin’s elevation also strengthens Bihar and eastern India’s representation in the BJP’s leadership roles, a region the party considers crucial for both parliamentary arithmetic and long-term expansion. BJP leaders said that three factors weighed in his favour: his grasp of the party’s organisation and ground-level work; his alignment with the leadership’s way of functioning, and his ability to deliver on difficult political assignments.

In addition to serving as the BJP’s election in-charge for Sikkim in the 2019 election, Nabin was the in-charge of Chhattisgarh for the 2023 state polls, when the party won power from the Congress, and played a role in the BJP’s campaign in Delhi.

Nabin’s appointment would also help reach out to the Kayastha community, which had traditionally supported the BJP but had felt neglected due to the denial of tickets to Kayastha candidates in Kayastha-dominated regions.

Party leaders said Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to his Patna residence during his visit to the state was seen as an acknowledgement of his organisational work.

Nabin was entrusted with mobilising the Jeevika didi network, and was also involved in key NDA coordination meetings that showcased alliance unity on the ground.