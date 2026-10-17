Patna, A court in Patna has sentenced a man to two years' rigorous imprisonment for pronouncing triple talaq on his wife.

Patna court sentences man to two years in jail under anti-triple talaq law

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Ranjan Sahay on Thursday convicted Naushad Ahmed under the Muslim Women Act, 2019, as well as IPC sections 323 and 341 .

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The court also imposed a fine of ₹6,500 on Ahmed, with an additional one month and 22 days of imprisonment in case of default. However, he was acquitted of the charge of attempting to throw acid on his wife.

According to an FIR lodged at Phulwari Sharif police station in September 2022, Ahmed, a resident of Simri village, had pronounced triple talaq on his wife on September 5 that year. The couple had been married for nearly 21 years and had three children.

The complainant alleged that Ahmed had assaulted her and their children and attempted to throw acid on her. Police filed a chargesheet in the case on July 31, 2023.

Speaking to PTI on Saturday, Ahmed's lawyer Shekhar Kumar said the prosecution had failed to prove the acid attack allegation.

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{{^usCountry}} He questioned the conviction on the other charges and said his client, who is currently out on bail, would challenge the verdict in the high court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He questioned the conviction on the other charges and said his client, who is currently out on bail, would challenge the verdict in the high court. {{/usCountry}}

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The defence was awaiting a copy of the court order, Kumar said, adding that this was the first time a sentence had been pronounced in a triple talaq case in Patna district.

The Muslim Women Act, 2019, declares the pronouncement of instant triple talaq void and illegal and provides for imprisonment of up to three years and a fine for the husband.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill on July 25, 2019, followed by the Rajya Sabha on July 30. The Act came into force retrospectively from September 19, 2018.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.