Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be on political Yatras in the state, starting in December first week, but for different reasons. Road to 2025: Nitish, Tejashwi take Yatra route to voters

Nitish will begin his march on December 15. Tejashwi will hit the road first, on December 4.

While Kumar’s ‘Mahila Samvad Yatra’ will be to review the progress of the government’s 7-Resolves programme and feel pulse of the people through interaction with women, Tejashwi’s programme will be the third phase of his Karyakarta Samvad Yatra, which was discontinued due to festivals and by-elections. Like Nitish, Tejashwi too seeks to know the mood of public, especially workers of his party, ahead of the 2025 assembly polls.

Nitish is upbeat after recent bypoll sweep by his National Democratic Alliance and Yatra will cash in on victorious momentum. Tejashwi on the other hand has to bring back his flock into synergy and devise strategies to corner NDA by sensitising people about pressing issues in their daily life.

The triangular politics in Bihar has hitherto meant that any two of the three parties -- RJD, BJP and JD-U -- coming together overwhelm he third. It happened in 2010, 2015 and 2020 despite fissures in the groupings involving all these three outfits.

In 2020, Tejashwi’s RJD got very close to forming the government, but the party-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) fell closely short. Nitish’s JD-U was relegated to the third position with less than 50 seats, yet he managed to adorn the crown of CM. He changed sides, but has managed to complete a thorough term as CM.

“For Nitish Kumar, the Yatra is a regular feature, as it is always with a purpose. It will be his 15th Yatra in his nearly two-decade stint as the CM. It itself is an indicator of his acceptance across all sections. What he has done for women is not hidden from anyone, be it reservation of 50% of them in Panchayati Raj institutions, 35% in jobs, 1.40-crore Jeevika Didi members or prohibition of liquor at their call. Through his Yatra, he will gauge what more needs to be done for future policy making,” said JD-U spokesman Neeraj Kumar.

The indications are that Kumar may make some major game changing announcements after Yatra to further nourish his trusted and caste-neutral women constituency, which has stood by him steadfastly. Nitish may get clues from the decisive impact of Maiya Samman Yojana in Jharkhand and Ladli Behna Yojana in Maharashtra in last month’s elections.

On the other hand, Tejashwi is set to sharpen attack on the Nitish government on law and order front, smart meters, failed prohibition, rampant corruption and land survey, besides taking the credit for shifting the government’s focus on job creation during his tenure.

“There is no sphere of governance where the people are not feeling the pinch. Regarding women, it is evident to everyone what his views are. As far as jobs are concerned, it all happened when Nitish Kumar came with the RJD and Tejashwi’s emphasis on job creation, which made his party the largest in 2020,” said RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari.

Bihar has been known for political yatras of all hues in the election year. They are the most trusted vehicle to flex political muscles. All major political parties experiment with them. BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh’s had also taken out Hindu Swabhiman Yatra only a few weeks back. CPI-ML’s Badlo Bihar Nyay Yatra, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani’s Nishad Sankalp Yatra also happened few months ago.

The path to power in Patna is paved on the roads!