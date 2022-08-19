‘Sanctioned by CM’: BJP stings Nitish Kumar over Tej Pratap Yadav’s meeting row
BJP leaders said RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son-in-law was seen on the back benches at a departmental meeting chaired by Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday but moved to the front row seat the following day
PATNA: Four days into the job, Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav landed into his first controversy on Friday after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) red-flagged the presence of his brother-in-law Shailesh Kumar at an official review meeting.
A video clip of Tej Pratap Yadav’s review meeting on the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) on Thursday showed sister Misa Bharti’s husband Shailesh Kumar sitting next to the 34-year-old minister.
BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi promptly aimed at chief minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP and formed the government in a coalition with seven parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
“Has Nitish Kumar issued instructions that brothers-in-law will not just attend official meetings but also conduct them,” Sushil Modi said in a post on Twitter.
BJP leaders who pulled out video clips and photographs of Tej Pratap Yadav’s previous meetings, said RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son-in-law was seen on the back benches at a departmental meeting chaired by the minister on Wednesday but moved to the front row seat next to the minister the following day.
BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said with Shailesh Kumar by his side, Tej Pratap Yadav was certain to become an outstanding minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.
“Tej Pratap Yadav remains in news for all the wrong reasons. Now, as a minister he seems to have outsourced his duties to his brother-in-law,” added Sushil Kumar Modi, who is leading the BJP’s offensive against the Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government in the state.
Modi also flagged the presence of an RJD functionary at a meeting convened by deputy chief minister and health minister Tejashwi Yadav too. Modi, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the party functionary, even if he had been designated as an aide by Tejashwi, should not be sitting on the table but at the chairs behind the minister.
RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav tried to brush aside the controversy, saying BJP leaders were raking insignificant things as they had run out of real issues to flag.
“Everyone knows how some of the BJP ministers ran their ministries. Their relatives and family members used to call the shots. There is no harm in seeking advice from anyone whether he or she belongs to any political party or the family,” said Shakti Yadav.
But the unseemly controversy has made some of RJD’s allies uncomfortable. A Congress leader noted that RJD leadership should take note of the perception of interference from Lalu Yadav’s family. Else, it will hurt the government’s image and reflect on its longevity.
-
Assam: Two arrested for impersonating CBI officers and allegedly extorting money
Two persons were arrested on Friday in Assam's Karimganj district for allegedly extorting money by impersonating as CBI officers. Police arrested one of them based on an audio recording they received from a complainant and the other person was held after the officials laid a trap. The arrested persons, Rashid Ahmed (35) and Dilowar Hussain (30) are both residents of Karimganj district. A case has been registered at Ratabari police station.
-
Mother with her paramour assaults 13-year-old son, arrested in Gurugram
A woman and her paramour were arrested for assaulting and threatening her minor son after he saw them in an objectionable position here, police said on Thursday. The woman's paramour, Vishal, allegedly burnt the 13-year-old's face and feet with a hot sieve and also threatened to chop his legs after the boy threatened to complain against him.
-
Bihar teen abducted on bike tries to escape, crushed by truck behind them
The incident took place in Dehri-on-Sone, an industrial township in western Bihar's Rohtas district. Police said they were yet to identify the girl. Witnesses said they saw two men on the bike with the young girl. She landed in front of a container truck that was behind the motorcycle and was crushed to death. The two men on the bike escaped. Dehri station house officer Rajiv Kumar said they were trying to identify the girl and the two men.
-
Porpoises with fins allegedly chopped off found in West Bengal; probe ordered
Carcasses of at least four Indo-Pacific Finless Porpoises with fins allegedly chopped off were found in the coastal district of East Midnapore in West Bengal on Friday. A team of biologists working along a stretch of a beach in East Midnapore found the carcasses. The most distinct feature of the finless porpoise is that it lacks a dorsal fin. Instead, it has large flippers on their sides.
-
Janmashtami celebrations in Bengaluru | In pics
This year's Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with great fervour across Bengaluru, with many sharing photos and videos of the decorations and the pooja online. The Radio City Twitter handle also shared a video of the Iskcon's Akshaya Patra sewa, writing, “Iskcon's Akshaya Patra Taste of Bengaluru Check out this video as RJ Rajas introduces you to Iskcon's Akshaya Patra- Megha Kitchen, On this Krishna Janmashtami the temple makes it really special.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics