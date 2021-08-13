Sex racket busted in Bihar; 6 arrested

Kaimur police claim to have busted a sex racket and arrested six persons, including five women, during raids on two adjacent houses in Bhabua, Bihar, late on Thursday. Two sisters, who allegedly ran the racket for the past ten years, were among those arrested.

Police superintendent Rakesh Kumar said the sisters’ clientele included some local leaders.

Heavy police force including women constables led by station house officer Ramanand Mandal raided the houses. Several men reportedly escaped but four women, a boy, and a girl were arrested.

A case under section 3 and 4 of Immoral traffic prevention act, 1956, had been registered with the Town police station and the arrested would be sent to jail on Friday, Kumar said.