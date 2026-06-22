With Nitish legacy, JD-U has no challenges, to contest UP polls: Sanjay Kumar Jha

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday refuted speculations equating the fallout of disintegration of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra with Bihar adding that the same will not happen in the state as Nitish Kumar’s legacy remains intact. Jha said that Nitish Kumar himself said that he will devote more time to the organisation. (Sanjay Kumar Jha | Facebook)

“What is happening in West Bengal was in the offing due to the weak foundation and eroding trust of the public in the TMC. In Bihar, the scenario is different, as Nitish Kumar’s legacy is so strong that people still identify with his leadership and inclusive development work,” he said.

At the national council meeting on Sunday, Jha said that Kumar himself said that he will devote more time to the organisation with an eye on the 2029 Lok Sabha election and 2030 Assembly elections.

“We don’t have any challenges. In Bihar, NDA has been a winning combination since 2005 and there is no reason why there should be any attempt to play with the trust of the people in it. Even the transition of power in Bihar was smooth. With just one election defeat, TMC has disintegrated like a pack of cards, while despite being reduced to 43 seats in 2020, JD-U bounced back with 85 seats in 2025. That is the difference between Nitish Kumar and others,” he added.

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Jha said that Kumar also wanted expansion of the party and there are talks underway to decide on contesting elections in neighbouring UP.

“Our party has had a base in UP and we also separately met party leaders from UP, who came for the national council. The party wants to contest elections in UP,” he added.

He said the fragility of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was the reason Kumar walked out of it.

“So, it is no surprise that TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) are withering under their own weight,” he added.