Pinjore man dies as speeding car overturns on Airport Road

Pinjore man dies as speeding car overturns on Airport Road

Female friend suffers a fractured leg; car overturned multiple times after hitting the divider, say police.

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old man was killed and his female friend suffered injuries after their speeding car overturned on Airport Road during the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said the deceased, Hatish Walia, was a resident of Pinjore, and worked at a private company in Kurali.

He was driving the white Maruti Suzuki Dzire during his commute from Chhat village to Sohana with his friend around 3am.

On reaching near the Airport Chowk, Walia lost control of the car which hit the divider and overturned multiple times before coming to a halt.

Walia fell out of the car and sustained severe injuries as his head hit the road surface, while his friend suffered a fractured leg.

The duo was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6 where doctors declared Walia brought dead.

“The body was handed over to the family after autopsy,” said assistant sub-inspector Satpal Singh, the investigating officer.

Sohana police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in this regard.

