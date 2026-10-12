Erode , Expressing grave concern over the rampant felling of palmyra trees across Tamil Nadu, PMK leader Soumya Anbumani appealed to the public to safeguard and nurture the state tree, likening it to an unpaid, selfless mother who nurtures society without expecting anything in return.

PMK leader Soumya Anbumani appeals to protect Palmyra tree from felling

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Addressing a gathering here on October 11, she pointed out that the iconic palmyra trees, which once dotted every village roadside, lake bund, and boundary line across the state, have rapidly vanished due to highway expansions and unchecked felling.

"Earlier, wherever we travelled through rural roads, palmyra trees stood tall. Today, when multi-lane expressways and national highways are laid, these trees are cleared away and replaced merely with oleander shrubs on medians. Our younger generation hardly recognises a palmyra tree today they only know the fruit as 'ice apple' or 'nongu tree'," she remarked.

Equating the tree to a maternal figure, she noted that while traditional society reveres the banyan, peepal, banana, and coconut trees with religious sanctity, it has failed to accord due respect to the palmyra.

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{{^usCountry}} "Just like a mother who serves her household tirelessly as a cook, nurse, driver, and teacher without demanding gratitude, maintenance, or food, the palmyra tree asks for nothing. It needs no fencing, no fertiliser, and hardly any water to survive. From root to crown, every single part serves humanity, yielding palm sugar, jaggery, palm candy, and padaneer. It is truly a motherly gift," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Just like a mother who serves her household tirelessly as a cook, nurse, driver, and teacher without demanding gratitude, maintenance, or food, the palmyra tree asks for nothing. It needs no fencing, no fertiliser, and hardly any water to survive. From root to crown, every single part serves humanity, yielding palm sugar, jaggery, palm candy, and padaneer. It is truly a motherly gift," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting its critical environmental role, she explained that palmyra taproots recharge groundwater aquifers. However, worsening drought conditions have begun taking a severe toll. "Palmyra trees can survive even in arid, desert-like conditions. But in parts of Dharmapuri, even these resilient trees are withering due to severe water scarcity. I have raised this issue with ministers and urged authorities to provide water schemes to these dry pockets," she noted.

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She also lamented that the trees are being mercilessly felled without required regulatory permissions, particularly to fuel brick kilns. Recalling local traditions, she mentioned that in regions like Tiruvannamalai, communities historically revered palmyra trees and avoided cutting them, bringing one only for traditional folk theatre performances such as the 18-day Mahabharata Koothu .

She urged the public and the younger generation to recognise the ecological and cultural heritage of the palmyra tree and actively stop its destruction.

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