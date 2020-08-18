e-paper
Powercom workers block road during protest in Mohali

Powercom workers block road during protest in Mohali

The protesters were demanding reinstatement of retrenched employees among other things.

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:11 IST
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Workers raising slogans during their protest in Mohali on Tuesday.
Workers raising slogans during their protest in Mohali on Tuesday.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

The members of Powercom and Transco Contract Employees’ Union of Punjab staged a protest outside the Labour Bhawan in Phase 10 here on Tuesday. They blocked the main road outside the complex, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The protesters were demanding reinstatement of retrenched employees and a work order system to be immediately started in the Barnala circle. They also pressed that contract employees should be made permanent, and job and proper compensation be given to the family members of power workers who died due to electric shock while on duty.

The stir was part of a massive state-wide protest staged by the contract workers across Punjab on Tuesday. The widows and parents of the deceased employees were also present.

Addressing the protesters, union vice-presidents Rakesh Kumar and Gurwinder Singh said contract employees working with complaints and maintenance had not been given salaries for the last seven months, and when they asked for the same, the Powercom started firing them.

During the paddy season last year, new contractors were issued work orders, but this was not done this year. They alleged that the Powercom management had deliberately done this.

