10 booked for duping citizen of 1.21 crore

The Nanded City police have booked ten persons for inducing an individual to invest in stock market and cheated him of ₹ 1.21 crore. The scam took place between October last year and May 2025 and the FIR was lodged on May 21. Nanded City police have booked ten persons for inducing individual to invest in stock market and cheated him of ₹ 1.21 crore. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Rahul Arjun Suryavanshi, 34, a resident of Dhayari, has filed the complaint.

According to the police, BNS sections 316 (2),316 (4),316 (5), 318 (3),318(4),336(3), 340(2) and 3(5) have been invoked against the accused.