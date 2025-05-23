10 booked for duping citizen of 1.21 crore

Nanded City police have booked ten persons for inducing individual to invest in stock market and cheated him of ₹1.21 crore
The Nanded City police have booked ten persons for inducing an individual to invest in stock market and cheated him of ₹ 1.21 crore. The scam took place between October last year and May 2025 and the FIR was lodged on May 21.
Rahul Arjun Suryavanshi, 34, a resident of Dhayari, has filed the complaint.
According to the police, BNS sections 316 (2),316 (4),316 (5), 318 (3),318(4),336(3), 340(2) and 3(5) have been invoked against the accused.