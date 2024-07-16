10 stranded tourists rescued at Anjaneri waterfall 

Over ten stranded tourists were rescued from flooding during heavy rainfall at Anjaneri in Nashik district, officials said. The incident was reported on Sunday when a group of tourists were trapped in heavy water streams near Anjaneri waterfall. Despite the challenging weather conditions, officials persevered for about six hours and formed a human chain to evacuate all stranded individuals who were rescued unharmed. (HT PHOTO)

The video of the incident made rounds on social media. Local forest officials rushed to the spot to save the lives of the trapped tourists.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued alerts for continued heavy rainfall across several regions. Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa. Additionally, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions in Maharashtra have been placed under an orange alert.

District administration already issued a warning for the tourists visiting all tourist destinations in the district to be cautious while visiting water bodies. The local administration had also warned tourists while visiting unknown, slippery spots during heavy rainfall periods.